Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 11, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 11, 2021:

Carroll, Michael – Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gipson, David – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Garrett, Jonathan – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions

Merritt, Adam – Possession of Promotion of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography

Lerma, Cameron – Failure to Display Driver’s License, Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and three charges for Failure to Appear

