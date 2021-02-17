Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 11, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 11, 2021:

  • Carroll, Michael – Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gipson, David – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Garrett, Jonathan – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions
  • Merritt, Adam – Possession of Promotion of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography
  • Lerma, Cameron – Failure to Display Driver’s License, Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and three charges for Failure to Appear
