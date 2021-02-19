All county trash collection sites closed until Monday

With trash collection schedules in unincorporated areas of Liberty County not operating on normal schedules due to the winter storm, many people may have planned to drop off their household garbage on Saturday at one of the County’s four collection centers. However, those will be closed until Monday, Feb. 22, according to Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur.

“All of our collection centers are full right now and they haven’t been able to pick up the dumpsters,” Arthur said. “We’ve had to close them and cannot accept more trash.”

The problem will be resolved by Monday, Arthur assured.

“We normally operate the dumps Tuesday through Saturday, but next week we will be open Monday through Saturday so people can drop off their trash,” he said. These collection centers are open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The County has four collection centers: 7981 FM 834 between Hull and Daisetta, FM 770 two miles south of Raywood, 27869 SH 146 about two miles south of Rye and at the Pct. 2 County Barn at 367 CR 2206 in Tarkington.

There also is a senior citizen collection center at the Pct. 2 County Barn, 588 CR 2010, in Hardin.

All residents of Liberty County are welcome to use the collection centers; however, a nominal payment is required with every load. Only cash is accepted. No checks or credit card payments are allowed.

