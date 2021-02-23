City of Cleveland begins demolition of old Hanson Street fire station

The Old Fire Station located on the corner of W. Hanson St. and S. San Jacinto Ave. in Cleveland was razed to the ground on Tuesday to make way for future growth. The building was condemned a few years back due to safety concerns.

Many Cleveland residents may remember the old Fireman’s Hall that previously stood behind the station where numerous dances and activities throughout the 60s and 70s were held.

“While it is sad to see the old station come down, the City is proposing to repurpose this site as it is will continue to serve our community and ultimately preserve our heritage,” according to a statement from Cleveland City Manager Bobby Pennington.

The City recently approved the design and engineering of a new $4.3 million fire station to be located near E. Houston and the State Highway 105 bypass near the entrance to Grand Oaks Reserve. The new location will provide better access to local schools and areas of new growth in the city.

The City of Cleveland’s main fire station currently is at 207 E. Boothe St. The old fire station that was demolished was no longer in use. For many years, it was a neighbor to the now-defunct Cleveland Advocate.

Cleveland Fire Department is under the direction of Fire Chief Sean Anderson and has 40 members, including 16 volunteer firefighters.

To keep up with the latest news regarding Cleveland Fire Department on social media, follow them at https://www.facebook.com/clevelandtxfire/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

