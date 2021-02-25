Johnie Frances Houghton, 83, of Saratoga, Texas, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast in Houston, Texas. Mrs. Houghton was born on March 18, 1937 to the late Johnny J. Shelton and Marie F. McGinnis in Slaton, Texas. She was a retired entrepreneur, store owner in Saratoga, Texas



Mrs. Houghton is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Jack Donall Houghton; son, Mitchell Donall Houghton; brother, Jack Shelton; sisters, Martha Leake, Margie Peterson, and Dorris Cashion.



Those remaining to cherish her memory are her son, Teryl Keith Houghton and wife Cheryl of Baytown, Texas; daughter, Vickie Frances Tschappatt and husband Jeff of La Porte, Texas; sister, Lucile Smith of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren, Kevin, Derrick, Andrea, Jennifer, Holly, Casey, Abbey, Cheryl, Shannon, fifteen great grandchildren, one greatgreat grandchild, many loving family, and a host of friends.



A service of remembrance will be on Saturday, February 27, 2021, 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Pastor Harold Abney officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday from 12:00 pm until service time. Interment Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Johnie Frances Houghton please visit our Tribute Store.

