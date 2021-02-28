Cleveland Municipal Court offering case resolution through March 20

Cleveland Municipal Court and Cleveland Police Department have joined forces with more than 300 law enforcement agencies and courts statewide to conduct a Texas Court Case Resolution Campaign.

Individuals can expect to see public service advertisements and receive contact from courts regarding the campaign. Agencies will step up efforts to actively resolve outstanding cases beginning March 6.

The campaign is designed to target thousands of defendants with outstanding cases in participating jurisdictions including numerous county, justices of the peace and municipal courts.

During the weeks of March 6 through 20, the Cleveland Municipal Court judge will allow the Warrant Resolution Program. Defendants will be allowed to appear in court, without threat of being arrested, pay 50 percent of total amount of outstanding warrants and the warrant will be inactivated. The defendant must pay the 50 percent amount in full. No payment plans will be accepted.

Under Texas Law, individuals appearing before a court and making a good faith effort to resolve outstanding Class C cases are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest. Additionally, if a judgment is rendered against an individual who is unable to pay and offer alternative means to satisfy the judgment.

Individuals with outstanding cases are encouraged to contact the Court to voluntarily resolve their cases before being compelled to appear in court.

Defendants with outstanding warrants have previously been reported to DPS and will not be allowed to renew a driver’s license until all warrants are cleared.

For more information, contact Cleveland Municipal Court at 281-592-5639.

