Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 22, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 22, 2021:

McCarty, Seth – Assault/Family Violence

Hayes, Christopher – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Operation of a Vehicle With Expired License Plate

Espinoza-Corres, Felipe – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Deblanc, Shedrick – Driving While Intoxicated

Neal, Steven – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Obstruction or Retaliation

Varney, Darren – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

