Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 22, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 22, 2021:

  • McCarty, Seth – Assault/Family Violence
  • Hayes, Christopher – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Operation of a Vehicle With Expired License Plate
  • Espinoza-Corres, Felipe – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Deblanc, Shedrick – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Neal, Steven – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Obstruction or Retaliation
  • Varney, Darren – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
