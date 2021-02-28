Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 22, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 22, 2021:
- McCarty, Seth – Assault/Family Violence
- Hayes, Christopher – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Operation of a Vehicle With Expired License Plate
- Espinoza-Corres, Felipe – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Deblanc, Shedrick – Driving While Intoxicated
- Neal, Steven – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Obstruction or Retaliation
- Varney, Darren – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport