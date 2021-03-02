Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 24, 2021:

  • Jones, Daniel Elijah Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Mouton, Ivery Lee – Parole Violation
  • Culbertson, Garrett Thomas – Stalking
  • Wilborn, Joshua Wayne – Non-Reportable Offense
  • Citizen, Jalon Jamal – Possession of Marijuana
  • Nettles, Glenis Donald – Revocation of Community Supervision
  • Morris, Isaac Charles – Theft of Property
  • Garza, Aerial Monique – Speeding, No Driver’s License

Note: The Liberty County Jail could not provide mugshots for all the persons arrested.

  • Citizen, Jalon
  • Morris, Isaac
  • Mouton, Ivery
  • Nettles, Glenis
  • Wilborn, Joshua

