Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 24, 2021:
- Jones, Daniel Elijah Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated
- Mouton, Ivery Lee – Parole Violation
- Culbertson, Garrett Thomas – Stalking
- Wilborn, Joshua Wayne – Non-Reportable Offense
- Citizen, Jalon Jamal – Possession of Marijuana
- Nettles, Glenis Donald – Revocation of Community Supervision
- Morris, Isaac Charles – Theft of Property
- Garza, Aerial Monique – Speeding, No Driver’s License
Note: The Liberty County Jail could not provide mugshots for all the persons arrested.