Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 24, 2021:

Jones, Daniel Elijah Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated

Mouton, Ivery Lee – Parole Violation

Culbertson, Garrett Thomas – Stalking

Wilborn, Joshua Wayne – Non-Reportable Offense

Citizen, Jalon Jamal – Possession of Marijuana

Nettles, Glenis Donald – Revocation of Community Supervision

Morris, Isaac Charles – Theft of Property

Garza, Aerial Monique – Speeding, No Driver’s License

Note: The Liberty County Jail could not provide mugshots for all the persons arrested.

Citizen, Jalon

Morris, Isaac

Mouton, Ivery

Nettles, Glenis

Wilborn, Joshua

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

