Dayton police and fire announce top personnel at First Responders Appreciation Luncheon

The Dayton Chamber of Commerce welcomed dozens of first responders from across the area on Tuesday, March 2, for the Second Annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon at the Dayton Community Center.

Guest speaker Elizabeth McCormick shared inspirational moments from her career as a former U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter pilot to encourage them as they continue on serving the community.

In addition to McCormick’s speech, the highlight of the luncheon was the presentation of awards for Firefighter of the Year and Officer of the Year for Dayton Fire Department and Dayton Police Department, respectively.

Paul Doskocil is the Dayton Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year for 2021. The honor was announced during the Second Annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday, March 2. He also received a Special Congressional Recognition from Will Carter on behalf of U.S. Rep. Brian Babin. Jessica Sims, director of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, was in charge of the luncheon.

Paul Doskocil was selected as Firefighter of the Year and Jasmine Fontenot was picked as Police Officer of the Year. Each received a commemorative plaque from the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and Special Congressional Recognition certificates from U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, who serves Congressional District 36, which includes Liberty County. Making the presentations on behalf of Babin at the luncheon was Will Carter. Babin explained in a video shared during the luncheon that he was unable to attend because he was in Washington, D.C., attending to congressional business.

The two presenting sponsors for the luncheon were Enterprise Products and CMC Railroad. Other sponsors included MobilOil Credit Union, Patients ER, BJ Ford, Mainframe 24-hour Wrecker, JLA Realty, Meadow Noyer AllState, Ripkowski Insurance Agency LLC, Community Resource Credit Union, Cardinal Dental Group, Texas Diamond Realty and Bluebonnet News.

