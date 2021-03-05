City of Mont Belvieu announces 2021 ‘Rock The Park’ lineup

The City of Mont Belvieu is excited to bring back its popular Rock The Park concert series for 2021.

This year’s edition promises to have something for multiple musical tastes and fun features for the entire family. All of the concerts – except for July 4 – will start at 6 p.m. at the stage pavilion at Mont Belvieu City Park – 10900 Eagle Dr., Mont Belvieu, Texas 77523.

This year’s concert line-up includes:

Phineus Reb – March 19

Josh Wilson – April 9

Randall King – May 14

Spazmatics – June 11

Blue Water Highway w/ special opening band Grady Spencer & The Works – July 4

“We are very excited for the return of our Rock The Park concert series,” said Mont Belvieu Parks and Recreation Director Dustin Schubert. “We think this will be a great opportunity for our community to enjoy music, food, and activities. We know it’s been tough to get out over the past year, but we think this will be a comfortable way for people to start getting back together.”

For more information about this year’s bands and what other activities will be taking place on concert nights go to www.montbelvieu.net/concerts<http://www.montbelvieu.net/concerts>

