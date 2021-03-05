DISD: Superintendent responds to COVID-19 mask questions

Dear Dayton ISD Families,

On March 2, Governor Abbott issued a new executive order, rescinding his previous orders, including restrictions on business occupancy and the statewide mask order, effective March 10, 2021. Then, Thursday, March 4, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Morath gave further clarification for school districts based on CDC guidance.

After much thought, collaboration, research, and prayer, our district has made the commitment to continue the protocols we have in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19. I am proud of our district’s COVID practices and how they have kept us safe.

Although we have quarantined groups of folks, we have not closed down any campus nor have we closed the entire district at any point during the school year. Dayton ISD remains committed to keeping both our students and staff healthy and safe during this pandemic.

At this time, we will continue our current safety protocols including the use of face masks at all Dayton ISD campuses and facilities.

DISD will continue to update everyone as changes occur. The success of our students and keeping school open this year is due to our community being committed to the safety of our students and following the CDC guidelines (wearing your mask, social distancing, washing your hands, hand sanitizing, and avoiding large groups if possible).

Thank you for your continued support, flexibility, and patience as we continue this school year’s journey together.

With Bronco Pride,

Dr. Jessica Johnson

