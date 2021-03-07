Genoveva Escamilla, 96, of Pasadena, TX passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Pasadena, TX. Mrs. Escamilla was born on March 14, 1924, to the late Emilio Gonzalez and Maria Luise Perez in Monterrey, Mexico. She was a homemaker and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Mrs. Escamilla is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Juan Escamilla; brothers, Eduardo Gonzales and Emilio Gonzales; sister, Maria DeJesus, and grandson, Richard Cervantes.



Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Leticia Escamilla Adamut, and her husband, Daniel; and grandchildren, Vanessa Cervantes, Lizzy Cervantes, Daniel Adamut, and Letty Adamut.



A graveside service of remembrance will be held Monday, March 8, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Moss Hill Cemetery with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating interment to follow at Moss Hill Cemetery in Moss Hill, TX. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Faith and Family Chapel in Batson, TX. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Genovena Escamilla, please visit our Tribute Store.

