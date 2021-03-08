Crosby man killed in Sunday afternoon accident in Cut and Shoot

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on SH 105 seven miles east of Cut and Shoot in Montgomery County on Sunday, according to a statement from Sgt. Erik Burse, a spokesperson for DPS.

“The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 4:26 p.m., a 2007 Honda was traveling north from a private drive, attempting to turn west onto SH 105. A 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on SH105. The driver of the Honda failed to yield right of way to the Dodge, causing a collision,” Burse said.

The driver of the Honda, 20-year-old Christopher Palomo, of Crosby, Texas, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger in the Honda, 18-year-old Nayeli Palomo, of Crosby, was transported to Conroe Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The driver of the Dodge, 41-year-old Russell Jeffcoat, of Cleveland, TX, was transported to Conroe Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no additional information available for release at this time.

