Kristen Nicolette (Nikki) Cook was born on February 21, 1992 to Rahsaan Cook and Kimila Julius. Nikki accepted Christ at an early age.

She joined Valley Community Bible Church where she was baptized, she later joined Berean Tabernacle Baptist Church. She then joined The Luke Church in Humble, where she remained a faithful member until her death. She loved to praise dance and often shared that God had revealed to her that this was her calling. She started dancing at the age of five and continued until she was no longer able to do so.

She graduated from Liberty High School in 2010, where she excelled academically graduating in the top of her class. She loved cheering and started at an early age as a peewee cheerleader and continued throughout her junior high and high school years. She was very active in sports and other extracurricular activities. A proud Panther, she played volleyball, basketball and softball throughout high school. She had a special way with children and spent several years as a volunteer to coach little league basketball.

After high school, she continued her education attending several colleges including Baylor University, Texas State University and received her Bachelor’s Degree of Applied Arts and Sciences and her teaching certification from Lamar University. While pursuing her education she took time to Coach a girls High School basketball team at Incarnate Word Church School and as an inclusion aid at Liberty Middle School. After receiving her Bachelors, she went on to teach at Hardin Elementary School where she remained until her health failed.

Nikki departed this life on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:01 pm at Harbor House Hospice after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents; Prentice and Lessie Julius, Armanda Gatewood and Henry M. Williams Sr.; grandfathers; Henry M. Williams Jr. and Steve Wanza.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, Kimila Julius of Liberty, and Rahsaan Cook of Houston, her most prized possession, her daughter Olivia Shante’ Street “Liv” of Liberty; beloved grandparents; Joe and Ruth Frank of Liberty and Lola Cook of Sugarland, two sisters; Kaitlyn Frank of Liberty and Laila Cook of Houston, Aunts Jennifer Julius of Liberty and Khalila Williams of Houston, Uncles Steve Wanza (Jackie) and Ron Hopkins. Her niece that she loved as her own, Scarlett Rose Howard. Godchildren; Paige Julius of Liberty and Ethan Swift of Port Arthur, Godbrother DeMarea’ Julius, Godparents; Jessie and Tonya Julius, Keith and Patricia Bass, Torron and Deanna Mingo. She also leaves special friends, she considered siblings; Lee Frank, Jr, Shirelle Barnes and Jessica Dearborne. She also leaves to mourn a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation for Nikki will be held 2-8 PM on Friday, March 12, 2020 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. A second visitation will be held the following day, Saturday, March 13, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM at Luke Church, 2380 S. Houston Avenue Humble, Texas 77396. Funeral services and Celebration of Life will begin at 11 AM at Luke Church with Pastor Dr. Timothy W. Sloan officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Wells Cemetery in Liberty.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Toran Julius, Marcus Scott, Kenneth Simmons, Brandon Frank, Ronald Freeman, Jr. and Donovan Bettis. Honorary pallbearers are Ron Hopkins, Steve Hopkins, Donald Bettis, Prentice Julius, Lee Frank, Sr. and Khalil Mack.

