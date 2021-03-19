David Norman Allison, Sr., 56, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Liberty Dayton Regional Hospital. David was born to parents Billy Allison and Florence Michalka Allison on August 21, 1964 in Liberty.

David graduated from Liberty High School in 1982. A proud Panther, he was heavily involved in school athletics, particularly baseball. David was a naturally gifted athlete. In addition to baseball, he was a talented golfer. He loved golf just about as much as he loved his favorite college team, Texas A&M, which if you knew David, was a lot!

After graduating, he went on to become a public servant for over thirty-seven years. He worked for the Liberty County Sheriff’s department for eleven years and the Liberty Police Department for seventeen years. Most recently, he was the bailiff for Liberty County Court at Law Judge Don Taylor.

David had a servant’s heart and was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Liberty where he served as President of the Parish Council and was active in the RCIA and CYO programs. In 2013, David went to Mortuary school to become a Licensed Funeral Director where he continued his ministry of service and helping his community while working at Allison Funeral Service, which was founded by his family.

David devoted his life to helping others in the Liberty County community. His life of service leaves a legacy that will never be forgotten.

David was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He cherished his family and loved spending time with them creating memories. He enjoyed taking vacations with his family, playing board games with his grandchildren, and going to the ballpark to watch the kids play.

David was preceded in death by his parents; sister Magdalene Hawkins; brother Dennis Allison; sister Margaret Williams and step-mother Pat Allison. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his soul-mate and love of his life, Mary Ann Clarahan-Allison; son David Allison, Jr. and wife Kelley; son John Allison and wife Courtney; granddaughter Kursten DeLeon and Cameron Young; brother Kenneth Allison and wife Kathie; brother Tim Allison and wife Pat; sister Elizabeth Allen and husband JH; sister Nancy Scull and husband Walter; sister Ruth Ann Person and husband Stephen; numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs Cooper and Maddie.

In addition, he leaves behind a grieving community and countless friends. David will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-8 PM on Monday, March 22, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. A funeral mass will be held the following day, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Luke Hajovsky, Byron Webb, Chris Calhoun, Dale Pitts, Jeremy Winters and Stephen Kearly. Honorary pallbearers are Knights of Columbus, Council 3201 in Liberty.

“Well done, good and faithful servant…enter into the joy of the Lord.” Matthew 25:21

