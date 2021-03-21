Missing Liberty man found alive

A missing Liberty man has been safely recovered after he disappeared on Friday evening following a single-vehicle crash on SH 105 East of West Hardin ISD in Hardin County.

Christopher Bartell, a 40-year-old Army veteran from Liberty, had been the subject of a search for two days after his abandoned vehicle was found.

Bartell’s sister, Brandi Maughn, told Bluebonnet News Sunday night that she has spoken to her brother on the phone and he appears well considering his ordeal. As of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, he is with his wife, Andrea, and is being examined by medical personnel.

Maughn said the family hopes to learn from him what happened after the crash and how he spent the last two days as his family members searched the woods near the crash scene. For now, they are just relieved he is alive and safe.

Maughn said her family is grateful to the many members of the community who spread the word about his disappearance and tried to help the family.

“Thank you to everyone for putting out the word on Facebook. Thanks for the prayers, tips and posts,” she said.

