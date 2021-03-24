Summer reading program to return to Liberty Library

After last year’s summer reading program had some challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Liberty Municipal Library is pleased to announce that this year’s summer reading program is getting ready to kick off.

To generate interest among young readers, library staff created the following fun introduction from the reading program’s mascot, Forest Blue:

Hello, I am Forest Blue, and I am a forest dragon. You might have seen my big brother Ceelo Blue in the window at the Liberty Municipal Library as you drove by on Milam Street. We have currently switched places, as twins are wont to do, because I wanted to see what is going on at the library. I am excited to inform everyone that a summer reading program is currently in the planning stage at the Liberty Municipal Library for Summer 2021. I cannot wait to spread my wings and see you this summer. Stop by for a visit any time.

Keep a lookout for updates on the Summer Reading Program 2021 at library’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyMunicipalLibrary/, the library’s website: https://liberty.ploud.net/, or the City of Liberty’s library page: https://www.cityofliberty.org/liberty-municipal-library.

The Liberty Municipal Library is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. excluding holiday closings.

Masks covering both the nose and mouth are required at all times in the library as approved by Liberty City Council March 9, 2021.

