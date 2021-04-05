Clinics returning to Liberty, Dayton for second-round vaccinations; HCSET in Cleveland offering vaccines to 18 and older

If you were among the hundreds to be vaccinated from March 17 to 19 at either the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty or the Dayton Community Center in Dayton, please take note of the upcoming vaccination clinics on April 7-8 in Liberty and April 8-9 in Dayton. These vaccination clinics are only for those receiving a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic at the Jack Hartel Building is being offered by the City of Liberty and the Department of State Health Services. The address is 307 San Jacinto Ave., Liberty, and the hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until the allocated vaccines are gone.

The Dayton clinic is being offered through the Governor’s Save Our Seniors mission at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the allocated vaccines are gone.

Appointments will not be made in advance. Registration will be held on site on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you aren’t one of the people eligible for the vaccination clinics in Dayton and Cleveland this week, the Health Center of Southeast Texas is offering vaccines for everyone 18 or older. To register, please go to https://hcset.com/. Registrants will be called in the order their registrations were received in order to set up an appointment time.

For people without access to the Internet who wish to register for the HCSET vaccination clinic, call 281-592-2224. Do not call unless you do not have access to the Internet.

The Health Center of Southeast Texas is located at 307 N. William Barnett Ave., Cleveland.

All persons signing up for the clinics in any of these three cities are reminded to bring along their identification and insurance cards.

