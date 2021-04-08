Lone Star College hosting open houses next week

Choosing the right college is more important than ever. That’s why Lone Star College is hosting a series of virtual LSC Open Houses for students and parents to learn more about why attending LSC is a smart decision.

“I see the tremendous impact COVID-19 has had on our community every day,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “The good news is that Lone Star College is ready to help you further your education and give you the skills necessary to be successful.”

LSC representatives will explain the different types of programs available as well as how to apply for financial assistance to help pay for college. Find out more by visiting Lone/Star.edu/OpenHouse.

“Lone Star College has had a great impact on my life,” said Martha Rabadan, LSC-North Harris student. “I know I have the endless support of my professors, friends and the school itself. I am glad life brought me to this wonderful school and shaped me into the person I am.”

The Lone Star College Open House schedule is:

LSC-CyFair Thursday, April 15 4 p.m. LSC-Houston North Thursday, April 15 4 p.m. LSC-Kingwood Saturday, April 17 10 a.m. LSC-Montgomery Thursday, April 15 6 p.m. LSC-North Harris Tuesday, April 13 6 p.m. LSC-Tomball Tuesday, April 13 6 p.m. LSC-University Park Tuesday, April 13 6 p.m.

“Lone Star College offers high quality education that is affordable and close to home,” said Head. “I encourage anyone thinking about attending college this fall to attend one of these events.”

Students can also learn about the Honor’s College at LSC which offers high-achieving students the opportunity to graduate with Honors distinction by visiting LoneStar.edu/HonorsCollege. LSC also offers GED® classes for students interested in gaining a high school equivalency diploma to apply to college, start training or get a better job.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. Lone Star College consists of seven colleges, eight centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

