Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 9, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 9, 2021:

  • Burch, Daniel Ray – Failure to Appear, No Liability Insurance, Failure to Appear and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Zaruba, Stephanie Lynn – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
  • Cobb, Lamanda Lavon – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Stewart, Casanova Xzavier Donya – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lloyd, Billie Jo – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid and Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt
  • Moncada, Jose Angel Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-Terroristic Threat of Family/Household Member and Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana
  • Aguilar, Jovita Elizabeth – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Guillory, Leonard – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Hold for Jefferson County-Bicycle with No Rear Reflectors, Hold for Jefferson County-Bicycle With no Front Light and Hold for Jefferson County-Bicycle-No Brakes
