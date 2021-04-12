Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 9, 2021:

Burch, Daniel Ray – Failure to Appear, No Liability Insurance, Failure to Appear and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Zaruba, Stephanie Lynn – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

Cobb, Lamanda Lavon – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Stewart, Casanova Xzavier Donya – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lloyd, Billie Jo – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid and Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt

Moncada, Jose Angel Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-Terroristic Threat of Family/Household Member and Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana

Aguilar, Jovita Elizabeth – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Guillory, Leonard – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Hold for Jefferson County-Bicycle with No Rear Reflectors, Hold for Jefferson County-Bicycle With no Front Light and Hold for Jefferson County-Bicycle-No Brakes

