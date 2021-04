The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 11, 2021:

Dupar, Reginald Deshawn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Henson, Travien Deandre – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Wyble, Brandon Denzel – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Kitchens, Colin Brett – Possession of Marijuana

Charles, Shalina Renee – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

Mansker, Timothy Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

