Dayton’s Eastgate community the focus of next Liberty County Historical Commission meeting

The Liberty County Historical Commission will meet Monday evening, April 19, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the A.J. “Jack” Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto Street, Liberty, Texas. The public is encouraged to attend.

After a short business meeting, the commission and guests will enjoy local historian and commission member, Danny Bode and his presentation on the Eastgate Community, its beginning and its people. Bode is well known in this area as a history teacher in several of the local school districts and currently serves as president of the Dayton Historical Society.

He has been a member of the German-Texan Heritage Society, headquartered in Austin for over 25 years and served on the board of directors of GTHS for 6 years. Bode has authored several articles for The Journal, which is the quarterly publication of the German-Texan Heritage Society. He is also a charter member of the Washington County Genealogical Society in Brenham which was formed in 2000.

Bode has deep roots in the Eastgate Community through his family, early settlers in the area and regularly corresponds with relatives in Germany and Denmark. He will discuss how this rural farming community was established along with the primarily Czech and Polish families who settled and established farms west of Dayton in what is known as Eastgate.

His program will contain interesting information on early Eastgate churches, cemeteries, fraternal organizations, and family histories. Please attend this meeting and enjoy an entertaining history of Eastgate and its people.

For more information, please contact LCHC county chair, Linda Jamison at lchc318@gmail.com or 936-334-5813.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

