Early voting begins today for city, school elections

Early voting began bright and early Monday, April 19, for city council and mayor seats for of Ames, Dayton, Hardin and Plum Grove, and for trustee positions for Hardin and Liberty ISDs. On the ballot for some residents in Liberty County are the elections for ESD #1 and Liberty County Municipal Utility District #8.

The ESD #1 election is for a proposed $0.015 sales tax increase that will provide funding to improve fire service in the Kenefick area. The sales tax increase is not for areas inside the City of Kenefick. Only businesses outside of the city but still in ESD #1 will be impacted.

Early voting in these elections will take place on April 19-23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on April 26-27, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls will be open on election day, May 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20. All requests must be received by the Liberty County Elections Administration Office by that day.

Here is the ballot order for the entities holding elections on May 1:

CITY OF AMES

Early voting and Election Day voting will be held at the Ames City Hall, 304 Martin St., Ames.

Mayor – Emmett Albro and Cornelius Gilmore

Position 1 – Michael Trahan

Position 2 – Carlton Rollins

Position 3 – Eddie G. White

Position 5 – Audrey Harrison

CITY OF DAYTON

Early voting and Election Day voting will be held at Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton.

Mayor – Caroline Wadzeck

Position 4 – Andy Conner and Bubba Graves

Position 5 – Janette Goulder-Frick, Jose S. Hernandez, Alvin Burress and Valorie Jackson Barton

CITY OF HARDIN

Early voting and Election Day voting will be held at Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin.

Seat 1 – Chris Goodwin and Julie Terry

Seat 2 – Brett Clark

Mayor – Harry Johnson

Seat 5 – Jonathon Fajkus and Harvey Finley

CITY OF PLUM GROVE

Early voting and Election Day voting will be held at Plum Grove City Hall, 9485 Plum Grove Rd., Plum Grove.

Position 1 – Jennifer Coker and Debra Bell

Position 3 – Myra Acosta, Barbara Norris and Jacob Clay

Position 4 – Calvin Padgett

Position 5 – Diana Chunn

HARDIN ISD

Early voting is at Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin, and Election Day, polls will be open at Romayor Baptist Church, 307 FM 2610 for residents of Romayor and Rye, and at Hardin City Hall for residents of Moss Hill and Hardin.

Trustee, Place 1 – Cody Parrish

Trustee, Place 2 – Patty Williamson and Angie Amyx

LIBERTY ISD

Early voting and Election Day voting will be held at the Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty

Position 2 – Bruce Bell

Position 3 – Lance Lawrence

Position 4 – Craig P. Girard and Barbara “Barbie” Kelly

Position 6 – Rachel Odell

Some local school districts opt for elections in November, including Tarkington ISD, so there may be another school board election this fall.

ESD #1

Early voting will be held at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton. Election Day voting will be at Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, 3536 FM 1008, Dayton.

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Liberty County Emergency Services District #1 at a rate not to exceed one and one-half percent in any location in the district.

WHAT TO BRING

To vote, bring your photo identification card, such as a driver’s license or passport. These should be up to date and unexpired. Voters 70 and older can bring an expired photo ID. If you cannot get an ID, here are some alternative identification records that are accepted:

Voter registration card

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Birth certificate

