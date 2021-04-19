Early voting begins today for city, school elections

Early voting began bright and early Monday, April 19, for city council and mayor seats for of Ames, Dayton, Hardin and Plum Grove, and for trustee positions for Hardin and Liberty ISDs. On the ballot for some residents in Liberty County are the elections for ESD #1 and Liberty County Municipal Utility District #8.
The ESD #1 election is for a proposed $0.015 sales tax increase that will provide funding to improve fire service in the Kenefick area. The sales tax increase is not for areas inside the City of Kenefick. Only businesses outside of the city but still in ESD #1 will be impacted.
Early voting in these elections will take place on April 19-23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on April 26-27, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls will be open on election day, May 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20. All requests must be received by the Liberty County Elections Administration Office by that day.
Here is the ballot order for the entities holding elections on May 1:
CITY OF AMES
Early voting and Election Day voting will be held at the Ames City Hall, 304 Martin St., Ames.
- Mayor – Emmett Albro and Cornelius Gilmore
- Position 1 – Michael Trahan
- Position 2 – Carlton Rollins
- Position 3 – Eddie G. White
- Position 5 – Audrey Harrison
CITY OF DAYTON
Early voting and Election Day voting will be held at Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton.
- Mayor – Caroline Wadzeck
- Position 4 – Andy Conner and Bubba Graves
- Position 5 – Janette Goulder-Frick, Jose S. Hernandez, Alvin Burress and Valorie Jackson Barton
CITY OF HARDIN
Early voting and Election Day voting will be held at Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin.
- Seat 1 – Chris Goodwin and Julie Terry
- Seat 2 – Brett Clark
- Mayor – Harry Johnson
- Seat 5 – Jonathon Fajkus and Harvey Finley
CITY OF PLUM GROVE
Early voting and Election Day voting will be held at Plum Grove City Hall, 9485 Plum Grove Rd., Plum Grove.
- Position 1 – Jennifer Coker and Debra Bell
- Position 3 – Myra Acosta, Barbara Norris and Jacob Clay
- Position 4 – Calvin Padgett
- Position 5 – Diana Chunn
HARDIN ISD
Early voting is at Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin, and Election Day, polls will be open at Romayor Baptist Church, 307 FM 2610 for residents of Romayor and Rye, and at Hardin City Hall for residents of Moss Hill and Hardin.
- Trustee, Place 1 – Cody Parrish
- Trustee, Place 2 – Patty Williamson and Angie Amyx
LIBERTY ISD
Early voting and Election Day voting will be held at the Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty
- Position 2 – Bruce Bell
- Position 3 – Lance Lawrence
- Position 4 – Craig P. Girard and Barbara “Barbie” Kelly
- Position 6 – Rachel Odell
Some local school districts opt for elections in November, including Tarkington ISD, so there may be another school board election this fall.
ESD #1
Early voting will be held at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton. Election Day voting will be at Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, 3536 FM 1008, Dayton.
- The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Liberty County Emergency Services District #1 at a rate not to exceed one and one-half percent in any location in the district.
WHAT TO BRING
To vote, bring your photo identification card, such as a driver’s license or passport. These should be up to date and unexpired. Voters 70 and older can bring an expired photo ID. If you cannot get an ID, here are some alternative identification records that are accepted:
- Voter registration card
- Current utility bill
- Bank statement
- Government check
- Paycheck
- Birth certificate