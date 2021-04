The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 18, 2021:

Tanner, Heather Nicole – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Perkins, Nolan Clark – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Brown, Addison Le – Deadly Conduct

Hernandez, Germain – Driving While Intoxicated

Gongora, Jeremy George – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

