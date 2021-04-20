Liberty County marriage licenses for March 2021

The following people were issued marriage licenses through the Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the month of March 2021:

Tomas Sanchez Zamora Jr. and Alyssa Ann Waters

Michael George Burr and Lashonna Renea Story

Charles Craig Jenkins and Jackie Lee Sheffield

Robert Dale Wilson and Ashley Nicole Williams

Jacob Louis Youngblood and Kelsie Sheree Breaux

Francisco Gonzales and Skylar Elizabeth Gorski

Jonathan Eric Markham and Melissa Elaine Whitmire

Earlys Guido Ruiz and Juana Estela Arias Moran

Chamizo Carlos Benitez and Robaina Anabelkis Cartaya

Dillon Johnree Danek and Dallas Nichole Sims

Tiffanie Chrishann Scholwinski and Derek Scott Fenner

Bryant Axel Gallardo Radilla and Nativitas Modesta Riveros

Christian Hunter Debarge and Kassidy Lanay Davie

Morgan Tyler Potetz and Mackenzi Haywood

Corey Gerald Robins and Morgan Elizabeth Fregia

Eric Ray Morgan and Pamela Joyce Morgan

Ernest John Chopper and Myrna Brenda Martinez-Schuler

Sampedro Jaime Agustin and Vanesa Eulalia Romero Hernandez

Anthony Gabriel Bentley and Jessica Grace Lee

Brian Anthony Pendarvis and Haley Dawn McGough

Homero Ignacio Romo Munoz and Noemi Alvarado

Yanira Elizabeth Granillo Moreno and Jose Rafael Rivas Castro

Chad Elliott Zachary and Yarbarnette Ladawn Brown

Marcus Eugene Mettlen and Jennifer Marie Herrod

Channin Lee Tankersley and Jessica Renea Estes

Thomas Christopher Williams and Tracy Rochelle Henderson

Jason Allen Wilson and Hope Mariah Bailee Fontenot

Matthew Dylan Matlock and Anna Michelle Markham

Cline, Micheal Allen and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Wilson

Matthew Allus Seigel and Rachelle Nicole Aston

Larry Ray White and Robyn Rochelle Antoine

David Matthew Givons and Jessica Nichole Nugent

Pendergrass, Eric John and Terese Annette Tucker

Leanne Renee Riley and Mark Edward Friend

George Wesley Ellington and Karrie Bodman Reifschneider

Michael Walter Semien Jr. and Mirranda Marlene Rose Overturf

Matthew Raymond Roberts and Danielle Nicole Wychopen

Stacy Gene Clark and Ladonna Kay Clark

Landon Mickel Strange and Rebecca Lauren Urban

Burl Bunting III and Sierra Nichole Jordan

Dalton Hunter Pitre and Chardinay Kashmer Terrell

Robert William Smith and Trista Michele Nailling

Pedro Ivan Diaz and Jessica Susanne Tompkins

Jana Alexander and Marcus Kovalcik

Brian Cody Spann and Keri Beard Caldwell

Rebecca Nelson and Brandon Yoakum

Alberto Sandoval Hernandez Williams and Silvia Veronica Baires Cerna

Chelsea Lynn Hostetler and Lane David Tinkle

Patrick Alejandro Swaim and Guadalupe Jasmin Rangel

Rebecca Sue Gwinn and Juan Morelos Nieto

Louis Wayne Baldwin Jr. and Misty Stewart

Edna Elizabeth Flores and Seth Garcia

Jose Roberto Arevalo and Dominga Rivera Rodriguez

Samuel Castillo Galvan and Klarissa Renee Ledsinger

Richard Devin Himburg and Stephany Elizabeth Conner

Brian Lee Hicks and Leslie Renea Hutchins

Logan Gray Sullivan and Annie Alexander Abbott

Fidel Oscar Grimaldo Gonzalez and Efigenia Garcia Rubio

Matthew Thomas Corona and Bridget Michelle Jones

Michaelle M. Brown and Charles L. Brown

Christopher Glen Evans and Misty Michelle Evans

