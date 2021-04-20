Liberty County marriage licenses for March 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were issued marriage licenses through the Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the month of March 2021:

  • Tomas Sanchez Zamora Jr. and Alyssa Ann Waters
  • Michael George Burr and Lashonna Renea Story
  • Charles Craig Jenkins and Jackie Lee Sheffield
  • Robert Dale Wilson and Ashley Nicole Williams
  • Jacob Louis Youngblood and Kelsie Sheree Breaux
  • Francisco Gonzales and Skylar Elizabeth Gorski
  • Jonathan Eric Markham and Melissa Elaine Whitmire
  • Earlys Guido Ruiz and Juana Estela Arias Moran
  • Chamizo Carlos Benitez and Robaina Anabelkis Cartaya
  • Dillon Johnree Danek and Dallas Nichole Sims
  • Tiffanie Chrishann Scholwinski and Derek Scott Fenner
  • Bryant Axel Gallardo Radilla and Nativitas Modesta Riveros

  • Christian Hunter Debarge and Kassidy Lanay Davie
  • Morgan Tyler Potetz and Mackenzi Haywood
  • Corey Gerald Robins and Morgan Elizabeth Fregia
  • Eric Ray Morgan and Pamela Joyce Morgan
  • Ernest John Chopper and Myrna Brenda Martinez-Schuler
  • Sampedro Jaime Agustin and Vanesa Eulalia Romero Hernandez
  • Anthony Gabriel Bentley and Jessica Grace Lee
  • Brian Anthony Pendarvis and Haley Dawn McGough
  • Homero Ignacio Romo Munoz and Noemi Alvarado
  • Yanira Elizabeth Granillo Moreno and Jose Rafael Rivas Castro
  • Chad Elliott Zachary and Yarbarnette Ladawn Brown
  • Marcus Eugene Mettlen and Jennifer Marie Herrod

  • Channin Lee Tankersley and Jessica Renea Estes
  • Thomas Christopher Williams and Tracy Rochelle Henderson
  • Jason Allen Wilson and Hope Mariah Bailee Fontenot
  • Matthew Dylan Matlock and Anna Michelle Markham
  • Cline, Micheal Allen and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Wilson
  • Matthew Allus Seigel and Rachelle Nicole Aston
  • Larry Ray White and Robyn Rochelle Antoine
  • David Matthew Givons and Jessica Nichole Nugent
  • Pendergrass, Eric John and Terese Annette Tucker
  • Leanne Renee Riley and Mark Edward Friend
  • George Wesley Ellington and Karrie Bodman Reifschneider
  • Michael Walter Semien Jr. and Mirranda Marlene Rose Overturf

  • Matthew Raymond Roberts and Danielle Nicole Wychopen
  • Stacy Gene Clark and Ladonna Kay Clark
  • Landon Mickel Strange and Rebecca Lauren Urban
  • Burl Bunting III and Sierra Nichole Jordan
  • Dalton Hunter Pitre and Chardinay Kashmer Terrell
  • Robert William Smith and Trista Michele Nailling
  • Pedro Ivan Diaz and Jessica Susanne Tompkins
  • Jana Alexander and Marcus Kovalcik
  • Brian Cody Spann and Keri Beard Caldwell
  • Rebecca Nelson and Brandon Yoakum
  • Alberto Sandoval Hernandez Williams and Silvia Veronica Baires Cerna
  • Chelsea Lynn Hostetler and Lane David Tinkle
  • Patrick Alejandro Swaim and Guadalupe Jasmin Rangel
  • Rebecca Sue Gwinn and Juan Morelos Nieto
  • Louis Wayne Baldwin Jr. and Misty Stewart
  • Edna Elizabeth Flores and Seth Garcia
  • Jose Roberto Arevalo and Dominga Rivera Rodriguez
  • Samuel Castillo Galvan and Klarissa Renee Ledsinger
  • Richard Devin Himburg and Stephany Elizabeth Conner
  • Brian Lee Hicks and Leslie Renea Hutchins
  • Logan Gray Sullivan and Annie Alexander Abbott
  • Fidel Oscar Grimaldo Gonzalez and Efigenia Garcia Rubio
  • Matthew Thomas Corona and Bridget Michelle Jones
  • Michaelle M. Brown and Charles L. Brown
  • Christopher Glen Evans and Misty Michelle Evans

