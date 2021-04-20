Liberty County marriage licenses for March 2021

The following people were issued marriage licenses through the Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the month of March 2021:
- Tomas Sanchez Zamora Jr. and Alyssa Ann Waters
- Michael George Burr and Lashonna Renea Story
- Charles Craig Jenkins and Jackie Lee Sheffield
- Robert Dale Wilson and Ashley Nicole Williams
- Jacob Louis Youngblood and Kelsie Sheree Breaux
- Francisco Gonzales and Skylar Elizabeth Gorski
- Jonathan Eric Markham and Melissa Elaine Whitmire
- Earlys Guido Ruiz and Juana Estela Arias Moran
- Chamizo Carlos Benitez and Robaina Anabelkis Cartaya
- Dillon Johnree Danek and Dallas Nichole Sims
- Tiffanie Chrishann Scholwinski and Derek Scott Fenner
- Bryant Axel Gallardo Radilla and Nativitas Modesta Riveros
- Christian Hunter Debarge and Kassidy Lanay Davie
- Morgan Tyler Potetz and Mackenzi Haywood
- Corey Gerald Robins and Morgan Elizabeth Fregia
- Eric Ray Morgan and Pamela Joyce Morgan
- Ernest John Chopper and Myrna Brenda Martinez-Schuler
- Sampedro Jaime Agustin and Vanesa Eulalia Romero Hernandez
- Anthony Gabriel Bentley and Jessica Grace Lee
- Brian Anthony Pendarvis and Haley Dawn McGough
- Homero Ignacio Romo Munoz and Noemi Alvarado
- Yanira Elizabeth Granillo Moreno and Jose Rafael Rivas Castro
- Chad Elliott Zachary and Yarbarnette Ladawn Brown
- Marcus Eugene Mettlen and Jennifer Marie Herrod
- Channin Lee Tankersley and Jessica Renea Estes
- Thomas Christopher Williams and Tracy Rochelle Henderson
- Jason Allen Wilson and Hope Mariah Bailee Fontenot
- Matthew Dylan Matlock and Anna Michelle Markham
- Cline, Micheal Allen and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Wilson
- Matthew Allus Seigel and Rachelle Nicole Aston
- Larry Ray White and Robyn Rochelle Antoine
- David Matthew Givons and Jessica Nichole Nugent
- Pendergrass, Eric John and Terese Annette Tucker
- Leanne Renee Riley and Mark Edward Friend
- George Wesley Ellington and Karrie Bodman Reifschneider
- Michael Walter Semien Jr. and Mirranda Marlene Rose Overturf
- Matthew Raymond Roberts and Danielle Nicole Wychopen
- Stacy Gene Clark and Ladonna Kay Clark
- Landon Mickel Strange and Rebecca Lauren Urban
- Burl Bunting III and Sierra Nichole Jordan
- Dalton Hunter Pitre and Chardinay Kashmer Terrell
- Robert William Smith and Trista Michele Nailling
- Pedro Ivan Diaz and Jessica Susanne Tompkins
- Jana Alexander and Marcus Kovalcik
- Brian Cody Spann and Keri Beard Caldwell
- Rebecca Nelson and Brandon Yoakum
- Alberto Sandoval Hernandez Williams and Silvia Veronica Baires Cerna
- Chelsea Lynn Hostetler and Lane David Tinkle
- Patrick Alejandro Swaim and Guadalupe Jasmin Rangel
- Rebecca Sue Gwinn and Juan Morelos Nieto
- Louis Wayne Baldwin Jr. and Misty Stewart
- Edna Elizabeth Flores and Seth Garcia
- Jose Roberto Arevalo and Dominga Rivera Rodriguez
- Samuel Castillo Galvan and Klarissa Renee Ledsinger
- Richard Devin Himburg and Stephany Elizabeth Conner
- Brian Lee Hicks and Leslie Renea Hutchins
- Logan Gray Sullivan and Annie Alexander Abbott
- Fidel Oscar Grimaldo Gonzalez and Efigenia Garcia Rubio
- Matthew Thomas Corona and Bridget Michelle Jones
- Michaelle M. Brown and Charles L. Brown
- Christopher Glen Evans and Misty Michelle Evans