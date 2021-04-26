Richter Elementary welcomes new principal

With the recent resignation of Dr. E.R. Richter’s principal, Kristie Kelly, Dayton ISD administrators were tasked to find and hire the right person for the job.

“That decision has been made, and it is a good one. It is always great when a school district can cultivate a culture where leaders are built from within, and that’s from where the new principal comes,” said Jeff Nations, athletic director and public information officer for Dayton ISD.

Ashley Hobbs has been an assistant principal at Kimmie Brown and Richter Elementary, and she now takes over as principal of Richter Elementary.

“With this change, we wanted to give the community an opportunity to get to know Mrs. Hobbs and who she is as she now becomes the campus leader. We had an opportunity to ask her a few questions,” Nations said.

Where did you grow up and what were you involved in growing up?

Hobbs: I grew up in Cypress, Texas, and attended Cy-Fair High School until my family moved to Arizona. I graduated from Red Mountain High School. In high school, I spent most of my time on the volleyball court. I competed in the Junior Olympics for two consecutive years. After high school, I attended the University of Houston-Downtown and majored in Elementary Education.

What degrees do you hold? Certifications?

Hobbs: Bachelor’s Degree from University of Houston in Elementary Education

Master’s Degree from Sam Houston State University in Educational Leadership

Certifications: EC – 6 Generalist, ESL EC-12, and Principal EC-12

What other districts and/or campuses did you work prior to Dayton? What positions?

Hobbs: I started my teaching career in Cy-Fair ISD teaching second grade. I also taught fifth grade in CFISD. We then moved to Tarkington, and I began teaching in Dayton ISD. I taught fifth grade in Dayton ISD before becoming an assistant principal at KMB.

What honors / awards have you received?

Hobbs: One of my greatest honors is being given the chance to work in Dayton ISD. Everyone that I have met in my six years with the district works diligently to support the students and families that live in our community. I am blessed to work for a school board and district leadership staff that believe in their staff members and help ensure that the teachers and students of Dayton ISD have the tools and resources to help everyone grow.

What are you looking forward to in your new role?

Hobbs: In my new role as the principal at Richter Elementary, I am looking forward to working with the staff and students to promote growth and ensure that all children are reaching their full potential. I love the relationships that I have with the staff, students, and parents at Richter and can’t wait to serve in this new role.

Please share anything that I didn’t ask you and you feel it would be good for the community to know.

Hobbs: I have been married for 9 years to my husband Brad. We have two precious kiddos, Sadie, 6, and Cody, 3. We attend Journey Fellowship Church in Dayton. As a family, we love traveling, going to the deer lease, fishing, and just spending time together.

“Change is never easy, but it is exciting. Mrs. Hobbs has the tools necessary to create a culture on her campus of respect, support, and will ensure that the culture of learning will continue in a positive manner for the students and staff. Congratulations,” Nations said.

