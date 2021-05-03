Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 1, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 1, 2021:
- Perez, Ivan – Driving While Intoxicated
- Amaya-Rosales, Kenny – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Rios-Hernandez, Abel – Hold for Harris County-Theft
- Louviere, Kearney John Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lee, Crystal Diane – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Langley, William David IV – Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Dickerson, Kenneth Dewayne – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Public Intoxication
- Schuman, Chelci Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated
- Peppenhorst, Celenda Gail – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Public Intoxication (no mugshot available)