Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 1, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 1, 2021:

  • Perez, Ivan – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Amaya-Rosales, Kenny – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Rios-Hernandez, Abel – Hold for Harris County-Theft
  • Louviere, Kearney John Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lee, Crystal Diane – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Langley, William David IV – Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Dickerson, Kenneth Dewayne – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Public Intoxication
  • Schuman, Chelci Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Peppenhorst, Celenda Gail – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Public Intoxication (no mugshot available)
  • Amaya-Rosales, Kenny
  • Dickerson, Kenneth Dewayne
  • Langley, William David IV
  • Lee, Crystal Diane
  • Louviere, Kearney Jr.
  • Perez, Ivan
  • Rios-Hernandez, Abel
  • Schuman, Chelci Michelle

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.