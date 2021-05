Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 15, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 15, 2021:

Semien, Erwin Eugene – Driving While Intoxicated

Randle, Artemis Tyrone – Hold for Wharton County-Sexual Assault

Pyatt, Adam Elija – Criminal Mischief

Harvey, Alex Brian – Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Traffic Offense and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Robin, Elizabeth Lynn – Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Traffic Offense

Gonzalez-Lopez, Sigifredo – Following too Closely and Traffic Offense

Stoker, Clinton George Jr. – Criminal Non-Support

Manuel, Marsha Elisabeth – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Traffic Offense and Assault/Family Violence

Remkes, Robert Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

