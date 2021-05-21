Academic Accolades: Local students earn collegiate achievements

College students from across the area have been named to dean’s lists and president’s list at the colleges and universities they attend. Here are the announcements about these accomplishments:

SNHU announces Winter 2021 President’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2021 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Local students named to this list are Krystal Smith of Cleveland, Katlyne Hilton of Liberty and Robert Bokemeyer of Splendora.

Dayton resident earns scholarship at University of Central Oklahoma

The University of Central Oklahoma’s College of Fine Arts and Design (CFAD) recently awarded more than 130 scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year, including one to Dayton resident Megan Esplin.

Esplin, a dance major, received the Hannah McCarty Performing Arts Scholarship for Theatre and Dance.

“The University of Central Oklahoma is student centered and helping students learn is our number one priority,” said Charleen Weidell, M.F.A., dean of CFAD.

“Each year scholarships are made available to students through the generosity of our alumni and donors. Award recipients are thoughtfully selected by faculty committees and college deans from a competitive pool of applicants. When a student receives a scholarship award it is our way of saying, ‘We recognize you for your hard work and commitment to your education.’”

CFAD is a center of excellence for the fine and performing arts, as well as a center of innovation for improving and promoting arts education. The mission of the college is to prepare creative leaders and professionals in fine arts, education and design.

Cleveland students named to ACU’s Spring 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll

Nearly 1,200 students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University. The following local students made the list:

Adrianna Sweeten of Cleveland, a sophomore majoring in Criminal Justice

Micah Thompson of Cleveland, a senior majoring in Kinesiology

To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher. Abilene Christian is the highest-ranking university in Texas in a 2021 U.S. News & World Report assessment of institutions highly regarded for their commitment to student success. Nationally, ACU achieved Top 10 status in three and Top 50 in another of eight high-impact categories among 1,500 universities evaluated for the annual “America’s Best Colleges” edition. No other Texas university was named in the top 10 of any category.

Cleveland student named to Midwestern State University spring honors list

Midwestern State University recognized 1,089 honor students for the Spring 2021 semester. The President’s Honor Roll included 385 students, the Provost’s Honor Roll included 317 students, and the Dean’s Honor Roll included 387 students.

A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with no grade lower than A (4.0) will be included on the President’s Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF, or NC.

Named to the President’s List is Elizabeth Tutko, of Cleveland, who is pursuing an education in Respiratory Care.



