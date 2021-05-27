A treat at the door, a note in the mail, a special meal, all delivered with love, were just a few of the ways Jo Ella shared her love for others and her spirit. Jo Ella Guest Martin, 76, of Liberty, Texas passed from this life on May 22, 2021 in Liberty, TX.

Jo Ella was born on January 2, 1945 to Eulysse S. Guest and Hazel Elizabeth Cassady Guest in Gilmer, TX. She was the proud big sister to James Guest. Throughout her early life she lived in Lake Jackson, Devers and Liberty. She met her high-school sweetheart and future husband, Clarence A. Martin, while in Algebra class at Liberty High School. Jo Ella graduated from Liberty High School in 1963 and from Lamar College of Technology in 1969.

Jo Ella and Clarence were married in 1964. In 1967, they welcomed their first child, Don Eulysse Martin and Jodi Elizabeth Martin Ng arrived in 1972. Jo Ella taught Typing and English in the middle school and high school levels in Liberty, Galena Park, and Winnie. The majority of her years of teaching were in Liberty, where she was loved, cherished and respected. She loved her students and expected the best from them. She was recipient of the Masonic Lodge’s Outstanding Teacher award. After she retired from teaching in 1999, she always found great joy in the praise and funny stories shared by former students.

Throughout her life Jo Ella was devoted to her family and friends. She always wanted what was best for her family and lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed traveling, walking, and viewing movies. Each year she looked forward to her ski trip in Colorado with close friends. Jo Ella also enjoyed cooking while surrounded by family and friends. She loved watching baseball, especially the Astros and watching other college and professional sports. She was always ready for an adventure with her precious grandchildren Logan, Maggie and Allie. She found great joy in going on cruises, road trips, and to waterparks with them. One of her favorite places to relax was at Crystal Beach, TX. She enjoyed walking on the beach, looking for sea glass and listening to waves. Jo Ella and Clarence enjoyed traveling and exploring the world together. She also looked forward to fishing in East Bay with Clarence. She would invite friends and family to join them for fishing trips. Afterwards, as Clarence cleaned fish, she would begin cooking lunch with their fresh catch and serve delicious dishes to all. She was always planning what she could do next with her friends and family. Everything she did, she did with love.

Jo Ella is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Clarence A. Martin, her children, Don Martin, his wife Connie and their two girls, Maggie and Allie of Beach City, TX and Jodi Ng, her husband Harry and their son Logan of Cypress, TX. She is survived by her brother James Guest, his wife Karen and numerous nieces and nephews.

A friend described her as bright and festive light that will shine forever in our memories and hearts. Jo Ella will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-8 PM on Friday, June 4, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Liberty Middle School Library, First United Methodist Church of Liberty or “This is Houston” www.this-is-houston.org (Dog Rescue).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

