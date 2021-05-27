Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 25, 2021:

Santamaria, Andrew Jonathan – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Derouen, Brendan Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Stone, Shaina Rene – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction

Saez-Morales, Larides – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information (no mugshot)

Pursley, Jonathan Brian – Criminal Trespassing

Commiato, John Anthony – Possession of Marijuana

Hubert, Marcus Andrea – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hayes, Charles Wayne – Disorderly Conduct

