Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 25, 2021:
- Santamaria, Andrew Jonathan – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Derouen, Brendan Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Stone, Shaina Rene – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
- Saez-Morales, Larides – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information (no mugshot)
- Pursley, Jonathan Brian – Criminal Trespassing
- Commiato, John Anthony – Possession of Marijuana
- Hubert, Marcus Andrea – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hayes, Charles Wayne – Disorderly Conduct