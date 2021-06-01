Hardin HS team takes first place in Stock Market Game

Texas students are learning first-hand about the value of long-term investing thanks to the SIFMA Foundation’s Stock Market Game™, an online academic and life-skills educational program used by hundreds of Texas teachers to boost students’ math, economics, and personal finance knowledge, while also improving their test scores and instilling essential skills for financially independent futures.

Winning Stock Market Game students will be recognized for their financial prowess and receive awards for their top performing portfolios. Their teachers and schools will also receive recognition from the SIFMA Foundation.

Teams of one to four students begin the simulation with an imaginary investment of $100,000 to trade stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds on the NYSE and NASDAQ.

Students follow current events and global news impacting the financial markets and place trades in real time online via computer or the SMG smartphone app. Students have the ability to participate in socially responsible investing by selecting companies that have been determined to be in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. They also compete with peers in their classroom and with teams of other students in schools across the state to increase their portfolio value.

The Stock Market Game™ curricula, lessons, and hands-on student activities combine content knowledge, critical thinking, research and analytical skills in a state-of-the-art real-world simulation.

The online Teacher Support Center offers teachers a rich resource of over 1,000 lesson plans that reinforce Texas teaching standards, STEM requirements, and 21 Century Skills. The lessons and professional development opportunities for teachers are designed to help students learn the fundamentals of long-term saving and investing. Students enhance their knowledge in core curriculum subjects including math, language arts, economics, and social studies. They also develop life skills such as financial preparedness, teamwork and business knowledge.

“During the 2020-21 school year, The Stock Market Game™ continues to make learning about the capital markets fun and engaging, drawing students in and enabling them to learn about otherwise complex but important economic concepts such as inflation, price indexes, cycles and trends. We are proud and thrilled for all of our student teams who reached the top spots in the Texas SMG competition,” said Melanie Mortimer, President of the SIFMA Foundation.

In the competition, Hardin High School’s team, led by Mrs. Amanda Key, took first place in the Houston Area Region.

