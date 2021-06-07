Cedric Darnell Trahan Baldwin was born in 1984 on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at 3:16 a.m., in Houston, Texas, to Pamela Trahan and Chester D. T. Baldwin.

Cedric confessed Christ and was baptized into the Trinity Valley Baptist Church, June 5, 1988. He attended school in Liberty ISD later transferring to Dayton ISD where he excelled in varsity football. He moved to Pflugerville and graduated from Pflugerville High School in May of 2003.

He worked in several industries including security and as an oilfield roughneck. Cedric enjoyed his family, friends and food, loved to cook and taking care of his two children, Cici and Cash, along with the love of his life, Franchesca, who he lovingly call Frannie.

As an avid sports fanatic, he loved playing them, participating in the Fantasy Football League and cheering for the Washington Redskins Football Team.

On Sunday, May 30, 2021 Cedric had been watching his beloved Los Angeles Lakers when he was called to eternal rest.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmothers, Doris (Grandma) Trahan and Gussie (GrandDear) Baldwin Jones, and his uncle, Arthur (Bubba) Burrell.

He leaves to cherish his memory his fiancé: Franchesca Harrison; children: Cianna Dion Baldwin and Cash Dejon Baldwin; parents: Chester D. T. Baldwin and Pamela K. and Jeffery O. Edwards; brothers: Cordale Douglass Baldwin (Barbara), Christian Domineke Baldwin, Xavier Sedale Edwards, and Robert Christopher Edwards; grandfather: Kenneth (Paw) A. Trahan, Sr.; grandmother: Margaret Edwards; nieces and nephews: Chase Douglass Baldwin, Cassidde Denae Baldwin, Kynnedy Lynn Baldwin, Caleb Draven Baldwin, Xavier Lee Baldwin, Kylen Zaire Edwards, Addison Lynn Baldwin, and August Luke Baldwin; aunts and uncles: Loretta C. (Aunt Sissy) Baldwin, Tina (Nanny) L. Trahan, Marvin S. (Uncle Sip) Baldwin (Donnya), Gerald E. (Uncle Buster) Baldwin (Torey), Dennis C. Trahan, Kenneth (Junior) A. Trahan, Jr., Kenneth A. Trahan, Jr., Kim G. Mouton, Natalie A. Edwards, Felecia G. Tousant, and Rodney C. Edwards; great aunts and uncles: G. W. Baldwin (Pavia), Artie S. Randolph, Maxine Booth, and Beverly Melonson; god mother: Margie Leno; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, June 11, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Wells Althea P. Gibson Memorial Chapel; 300 Alabama St., Liberty, Tx. Life Celebration: Saturday, June 12, 2021,Trinity Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 801 Sam Houston St., Liberty, Texas 11:02 a.m. Masks will be REQUIRED.

