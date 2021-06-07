DCDC to hire outside legal counsel to investigate complaints

The Dayton Community Development Corporation met Monday, June 7, and approved hiring an outside legal counsel to conduct an investigation into complaints made by or against DCDC employees. The DCDC board did not state the reason for the investigation at Monday’s meeting.

At a special-called meeting last week with the Dayton City Council, Council likewise approved an investigation reportedly made by multiple employees. Details about the complaints are not publicly known at this time.

The DCDC board also approved an amendment to the organization’s bylaws that allow the board secretary to step into the role of president in the event that the president and vice president are unable to serve or the positions are vacant.

The board also recommended adding Barry Pruitt, Justin Choate and Charles Whitehead as voting members and Janette Goulder-Frick, John Coleman and Chris Sensing as advisory members. All of the new members expressed an interest in serving prior to Monday night’s meeting.

Josh Day was selected as the new board vice president, Tammy Pratka as the new secretary and Tonya Smikal as president.

These recommendations will have to be approved by the Dayton City Council at the next council meeting before they are official.

The DCDC board also gave its consent to an incentive or grant to Project Chihuahua, a retail entity interested in locating in Dayton, Texas. The grant is not to exceed $24,000 and is pending approval of a performance agreement by DCDC and the City Council. A public hearing must also be held. Details about Project Chihuahua were not disclosed during the meeting.

