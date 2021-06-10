Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 8, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 8, 2021:
- Choc, Antacia – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)
- Perkins, Ryan Lee – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
- Acosta, Juan Carlos Danger – Operation of a Motor Vehicle With Expired License Plates
- Nonono-Njombe, Richard – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana
- Flores, Erick Maradiaga – Hold for Navarro County-Revocation of Probation for Possession of Marijuana and Hold for Navarro County-Revocation of Probation for Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility
- Willis, Scott Randall – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
- Larson, Britteny Nicole – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Operation of a Vehicle with an Expired Registration
- Jackson, Austin Lee – Possession of Child Pornography
- Payton, Roy Dale – Public Intoxication
- Jordan, Kassey Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Taylor, James Kevin – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse (no mugshot)