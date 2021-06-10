Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 8, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 8, 2021:

Choc, Antacia – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)

Perkins, Ryan Lee – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid

Acosta, Juan Carlos Danger – Operation of a Motor Vehicle With Expired License Plates

Nonono-Njombe, Richard – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana

Flores, Erick Maradiaga – Hold for Navarro County-Revocation of Probation for Possession of Marijuana and Hold for Navarro County-Revocation of Probation for Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility

Willis, Scott Randall – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Larson, Britteny Nicole – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Operation of a Vehicle with an Expired Registration

Jackson, Austin Lee – Possession of Child Pornography

Payton, Roy Dale – Public Intoxication

Jordan, Kassey Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Taylor, James Kevin – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse (no mugshot)

Flores, Erick Maradiaga

Jackson, Austin Lee

Jordan, Kassey Lynn

Nonono-Njombe, Richard

Payton, Roy Dale

Willis, Scott Randall

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

