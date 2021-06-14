Donald M Muse, 66, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was born on Friday, October 15, 1954 in Dallas, Texas to Raymond Vincent Muse and Wanda Jean Waters Muse, both of whom have preceded him in death. Donald was also preceded in death by his wife, Julie Goree-Muse, brother, Willie Neathery, step-father, John Neathery. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Kassie Goree, Chase Medlin and wife Alyse; grandchildren, Gage Koblect, Gavin Galleno-Goree, Grace Medlin, Noelle Medlin, Hollee Medlin, Jace Medlin; great-grandchild, Grayson Koblect; sister-in-law, Kathy Hooker; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Donald will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:00 am. Interment for Donald will immediately follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Walter Kahler officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald M Muse, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

