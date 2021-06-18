Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 16, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 16, 2021:
- Haskins, Terrance Anthony – Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions
- Coley, Timey Ann – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Abuse of Corpse
- Cantu, Artemio Benitez – License Carried/Exhibited on Demand, third, and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport With Deadly Weapon
- Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication with three or more convictions
- Clay, Brent Wade – Theft of Property
- Clay, Alicia Rena – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property
- Gumms, Johnny Cal – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Burglary of a Habitation