Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 16, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 16, 2021:

  • Haskins, Terrance Anthony – Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions
  • Coley, Timey Ann – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Abuse of Corpse
  • Cantu, Artemio Benitez – License Carried/Exhibited on Demand, third, and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport With Deadly Weapon
  • Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication with three or more convictions
  • Clay, Brent Wade – Theft of Property
  • Clay, Alicia Rena – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property
  • Gumms, Johnny Cal – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Cantu, Artemio Benitez
  • Clay, Alicia Rena
  • Clay, Brent Wade
  • Foley, James Anthony
  • Gumms, Johnny Cal
  • McDaniel, Cason Irwin

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.