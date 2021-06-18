Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 16, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 16, 2021:

Haskins, Terrance Anthony – Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions

Coley, Timey Ann – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Abuse of Corpse

Cantu, Artemio Benitez – License Carried/Exhibited on Demand, third, and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport With Deadly Weapon

Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication with three or more convictions

Clay, Brent Wade – Theft of Property

Clay, Alicia Rena – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property

Gumms, Johnny Cal – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Burglary of a Habitation

