Liberty County sex offender gets 25 years in prison for failing to register

A sex offender who repeatedly failed to register his addresses with law enforcement – a state law in Texas – is getting a more permanent address in a state jail for the next 25 years.

On Monday, June 28, 2021, in the 75th Judicial District Court of Liberty County, before Judge Mark Morefield, sex offender Mark Emanuel Marsh, III, pled guilty to the third-degree felony offense of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration. In accordance with his plea and based on his criminal history, Marsh, 44, received a sentence of 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Texas law requires sex offender registration for any person convicted of certain out-of-state sex offenses that are “substantially similar” to Texas sex offenses that would subject them to registration. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is tasked with determining which out-of-state offenses require sex offender registration in Texas.

Marsh was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the fourth Degree in the state of Michigan in 1997. Texas DPS determined this offense translated to the Texas crime of Indecency with a Child by Contact. Marsh had moved to Texas sometime in the early 2000s, where he learned of his duty to register in this state annually for his lifetime.

Marsh has repeatedly refused to comply with this requirement, having been convicted in 2009 and 2012 for failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements. In his current case, Marsh reported to the sex offender registrar of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in 2017. At that time, he claimed that he resided at a location in Dayton, Texas.

In April of 2018, law enforcement conducted a random sex offender location operation (SOLO) check on Marsh and found that he had not lived at that Dayton address since 2017. Marsh was subsequently indicted for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration and arrested in July 2019. He has since been confined in the Liberty County Jail.

Assistant Criminal District Attorney Kayla Herrington said of the sentence, “Marsh has proven time and time again that he will not register while he remains in Texas. Now, there will be no mistake as to where he’s residing.”

District Attorney Jennifer L. Bergman said the laws pertaining to sex offenders are very clear and are needed to safeguard the community.

“Sex offender registration requirements in Texas have been instituted to keep our children and communities safe from sexual predators like Mr. Marsh. When someone repeatedly refuses to abide by these registration requirements, you can be assured the only thing that will stop them from violating the law is a lengthy prison sentence. Thankfully, Mr. Marsh won’t be part of anyone’s community for a very long time,” Bergman said.

