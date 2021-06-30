Dayton’s Pike named Academic All-Conference at ETBU

Zach Pike, a Dayton High School 2019 graduate and former Bronco athlete, has made Academic All-Conference at East Texas Baptist University.

Student athletes in the ASC (American Southwest Conference) must obtain a 3.0 or higher GPA in order to qualify.

Pike also made 2nd Team All-Conference Defensive Back as starting safety for the ETBU Tigers. He will be starting his junior year in the fall and is majoring in Entrepreneurial Leadership.

In the past season (COVID-19 spring season), Pike had 26 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions.

