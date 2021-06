The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 28, 2021:

Andrews, Gabrielle Angelina – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Zieschang, Gary Wayne Jr. – Possession of Marijuana

Fregia, Cody Lee – Assault by Intimidation

