Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 30, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 30, 2021:
- Bingham, Jerry Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Bass, Joseph Allen – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Idrissa, Nduwamungu – Consume Alcoholic Beverage on Prohibited Premises and Public Intoxication
- Hines, Brandon – Possession of Marijuana
- Licon, Dusty S – Probation Violation-Burglary of a Building
- Pyatt, Adam Elija – Criminal Trespass
- Allen, Dylan James – Revocation of Bond-Driving While Intoxicated
- Solomon, Erick Demound – False Alarm or Report, and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Israel, Obadiah Dequincy – Money Laundering and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument
- Dixon, Shawn – Revocation of Community Supervision-Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Dailey, Jeffrey Maddox – Manufacture of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (seven counts), Attempted Escape While Arrested and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair