Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 30, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 30, 2021:

  • Bingham, Jerry Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Bass, Joseph Allen – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Idrissa, Nduwamungu – Consume Alcoholic Beverage on Prohibited Premises and Public Intoxication
  • Hines, Brandon – Possession of Marijuana
  • Licon, Dusty S – Probation Violation-Burglary of a Building
  • Pyatt, Adam Elija – Criminal Trespass
  • Allen, Dylan James – Revocation of Bond-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Solomon, Erick Demound – False Alarm or Report, and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Israel, Obadiah Dequincy – Money Laundering and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument
  • Dixon, Shawn – Revocation of Community Supervision-Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Dailey, Jeffrey Maddox – Manufacture of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (seven counts), Attempted Escape While Arrested and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
