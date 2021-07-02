Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 30, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 30, 2021:

Bingham, Jerry Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Bass, Joseph Allen – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Idrissa, Nduwamungu – Consume Alcoholic Beverage on Prohibited Premises and Public Intoxication

Hines, Brandon – Possession of Marijuana

Licon, Dusty S – Probation Violation-Burglary of a Building

Pyatt, Adam Elija – Criminal Trespass

Allen, Dylan James – Revocation of Bond-Driving While Intoxicated

Solomon, Erick Demound – False Alarm or Report, and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Israel, Obadiah Dequincy – Money Laundering and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument

Dixon, Shawn – Revocation of Community Supervision-Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Dailey, Jeffrey Maddox – Manufacture of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (seven counts), Attempted Escape While Arrested and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

