Despite rain delays, fireworks show goes on in Cleveland

A summer storm caused some major delays in the Fourth of July fireworks show in Cleveland on Sunday. Components in the fireworks show had to be disassembled until the storm passed, and once the weather cleared, everything had to be reconnected. There were still a few minor mishaps, like the patriotic music selections that were not entirely synchronized with the fireworks, but the show went on, though almost two hours later than originally scheduled.

Hosted by the City of Cleveland and the Unity Committee of Cleveland, the annual fireworks show is a free event that is paid for entirely by local businesses and individuals, and through a donation from the Cleveland Economic Development Corporation. Last year’s fireworks show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many of the spectators this year opted to remain in their vehicles in nearby parking lots to avoid the muggy weather conditions, some took advantage of seating in the Cleveland High School football stadium where the best view of the fireworks could be found.

Cleveland City Manager Bobby Pennington delivered an impassioned speech about the founding of the nation and the ideals it represents to the people in the world.

After thanking volunteers and donors, Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett recalled the history of the Fourth of July and the meaning of Independence Day.

“Two hundred and forty-five years ago, the revolutionary message of independence was declared from the 13 original colonies as our new country was formed. The unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness were the foundational cornerstones of our great nation as the radical experiment in democracy began,” he said. “The steadfast American spirit can be seen throughout our decorated history and it was particularly on display over the course of this past year. We saw brave healthcare works dutifully answer the call to serve their communities in the face of many unknowns during the pandemic. Across the country and right here in Cleveland, we saw the innovative spirit that drove many to help their neighbors and those in need during uncertain times. These United States are stronger today thanks to that commitment and reflecting our shared humanity.”

Following Boyett’s speech, City Manager Bobby Pennington said the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate the nation’s freedom and the heroes who ensure that the United States remains the greatest nation.

“On this day, we are reminded that we are the greatest nation – a nation that others emulate and are inspired by our courage, our culture, our way of life, the American Dream and the ideals this nation founded. On this day, we honor the veterans who have defended this democracy from an overtaxing monarchy and endless lists of threats including fascism, communism, socialism and terrorism. None will ever destroy what we hold dear,” Pennington said. “On this day, our nation’s greatest day, we come together as one – one nation, a single united force, one America, the last and best hope for freedom to endure, and only by the grace of God.”

The fireworks show was sponsored by Texas Concrete Sand and Gravel, H.R. Green, Cleveland Youth Baseball Association, Parkway Market, Cleveland EDC, Oliver J. Bell Unit, Martin Chevrolet Buick GMC, Olsen & Olsen attorneys, Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, Tarver Abstract Co., Agave Mexican Restaurant, Tri-County Pharmacy, Texan Theater, Veritex Community Bank, Trinity Armory, Austin Bank, McWilliams & Son Heat and AC, Pace-Stancil Funeral Home and Southside Bank.

If you missed the show and want to see it, Bluebonnet News has a livestreamed video on Facebook. To view it, go online to https://www.facebook.com/bluebonnetnews/videos/545021930029574. Portions of the sound are blocked by Facebook due to possible copyright infringements related to music that was played throughout the show.

Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett praises the country’s brave healthcare workers for their heroism over the past year as the world went through the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained how their actions were further proof of the American spirit.

Veterans from VFW Post 1839 in Cleveland presented the U.S. and Texas flags at the start of the Fourth of July fireworks show on Sunday at Cleveland High School stadium.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

