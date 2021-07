The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 4, 2021:

Emmert, Carl Todd – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation

Ryan, Vera Kay – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Dubose, Darrell Glynn – Disorderly Conduct

Kent, Melinda Sue – Public Intoxication

Lang, Victoria Elaine – Driving While Intoxicated

