Nancy Brandli

Once upon a time in the land of Toto and Dorothy, there was a young married couple by the name of Theodore Kerr and Marta Carole Kerr who were expecting their first child. Nancy Carole (Kerr) Brandli was born November 1, 1946, and little did they know that this precocious little girl would learn to sit on the counter of her parent’s truck stop and tell the truckers stories for tips. Her three brothers would follow: Michael Kerr, Patrick Kerr and Timothy Kerr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Kerr, Marta Carole Kerr, brother Michael Kerr, and grandson Dylan Allan Stanfield. She is survived by her husband and partner of 40 years, Allan Brandli, along with the following children, Mark Brandli, Marla (Brandli) Karwedsky, Vicki Brandli and her partner Nancy Stalker, Vonda (Brandli) Ragsdale and husband Guy, Kirk Brandli and wife Laurie, Kyle Brandli and wife Jessica, Marta Anderson and partner Sally Lynn, and David Kent Anderson. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren along with nephews and nieces.

In 1988, she and her husband moved to Liberty County where she became very active in the community. She worked for Drew McGinty as his office manager until he closed McGinty Pharmacy in Dayton.

For many years she was an instructor of English as a Second Language and was famous for explaining to her young women students the concept of “drop dead money”. Her love for genealogy and reading was expressed through her involvement with the Friends of the Liberty Library, Libertad Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Magnolia District of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Liberty County Genealogical Society along with membership in the Liberty Woman’s Club. As a certified Liberty County Master Gardener, she was able to provide horticulture information to the community through her weekly articles in the Liberty Gazette and a monthly party line program on KSHN. The Liberty Garden Club was also a beneficiary of her horticulture expertise.

On July 24, 2021 at 1 p.m., a celebration of her life will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Liberty, Texas.

