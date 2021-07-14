Grand Parkway construction causing ramp closures on SH 146 in Baytown starting Friday

The Grand Parkway Infrastructure team is scheduled to implement a number of long-term closures (six weeks) Friday, July 23, in Baytown, on Business 146 and State Highway 146.

These closures are needed to allow crews to expedite construction at the Wyoming Street / Business 146 intersection in Baytown within segment I-2 of the Grand Parkway.

Below you will find details regarding the closures and their respective durations:

SH 146 northbound exit ramp (Missouri St. / W Main St. ) will be closed 24 hours a day. Motorists will be detoured to the next northbound exit (W. Texas Ave / Decker Drive).

SH 146 southbound on ramp at Business 146 westbound (westbound to southbound connector) will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Missouri St. to make a U-turn to access the SH 146 southbound on ramp.

This work is part of the next stages of construction on the 184-mile Grand Parkway highway project. Work is currently underway on Segments H, I-1 & I-2, representing a 52.8-mile corridor spanning Chambers, Harris, Liberty and Montgomery counties, northeast of Houston, Texas.

Construction of new lanes and the modernization of the existing tolling infrastructure will increase capacity and improve mobility. These segments of the Grand Parkway loop are expected to open Spring 2022.

For more information on the SH 99 Grand Parkway Project Segments H & I we encourage you to visit the project’s official website, www.sh99grandpkwy.com. GPI also shares updates on social media via Facebook (SH99GrandPkwy) and Twitter (@SH99GrandPwkwy).

