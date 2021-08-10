Clarence LaVerne Eason, age 87, of Splendora, Texas, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas officiated by Rev. Bob Grayson and Rev. Sterling Edwards. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to your favorite charity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

