Leadership East Texas readies for classes to begin this September

Leadership East Texas, Inc. (LET) will officially begin classes for the 2021-22 training year on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

LET’s Mission Statement is to identify and recruit potential leaders in East Texas, educated participants with leadership skills, provide experience in local community leadership skills, facilitate relationships among these leaders and encourage the exchange of ideas and actions of these new leaders.

Initiated by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, LET is sponsored by private companies which include Emergency Hospital Systems, Prosperity Bank and Southside Bank.

LET also is support through public memberships including Cleveland Economic Development Corporation, City of Cleveland, City of Dayton, Cleveland Independent School District, Tarkington Independent School District, Liberty County, and the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce.

“We believe that Leadership East Texas, like many other Greater Cleveland Chamber initiatives, will have a long-term positive impact in the future development of great leaders in Liberty, San Jacinto and Polk counties future,” said Jim Carson, vice president and chief operating officer of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on Leadership East Texas, call 281-592-8786 or send email to j.carson@clevelandtxchamber.com.

