Cleveland man arrested for aggravated kidnapping

A Cleveland man, 34-year-old Timothy Scott Spell, is facing charges of Aggravated Kidnapping and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle related to an incident that took place around 9 p.m. Saturday.

According to Capt. Scott Felts, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police Department, officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s parking where the reportee told them that Spell had stolen a gray 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a 15-year-old female passenger.

“The reportee advised she had been helping Spell out for the past couple of days [as] he was a friend of a friend. The reportee advised Spell took off with her truck without her permission, and her 15-year-old daughter was a passenger in the vehicle,” Felts said.

Cleveland Officer Crowell began monitoring the northbound lands of travel on US 59 and reportedly observed the vehicle pass her location. She attempted to stop the vehicle but it failed to yield, and a pursuit began. Officer Kelly assisted Officer Crowell in the pursuit that traveled US 59 northbound toward Livingston.

“During the pursuit, the gray F-150 pickup, driven by Timothy Spell, traveled at speeds over 100 miles per hour. The vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, driving erratically,” he said. “Spell attempted several times to cause collisions with pursuing officers by slamming on the brakes of the truck he was driving.”

The pursuit continued into Livingston until Spell crashed into two other vehicles, causing the F-150 truck to roll several times. Spell and the 15-year-old juvenile female suffered minor injuries.

“It was discovered that the juvenile female was sprayed with mace by Spell when she attempted to contact her mother on her cell phone,” Felts said.

The girl’s mother was transported to the crash site where she was reunited with her daughter.

Spell was transported to Cleveland Police Department’s jail, where he was charged.

“There are so many things that could have gone horribly wrong. Timothy Spell’s actions endangered the safety of so many people, from the kidnapped victim to the pursuing officers and the traveling public. Our officers are safe, the victim is safe and the suspect is in jail. No one was seriously hurt,” said Felts. “We are truly blessed by the outcome of this kidnapping.”

Cleveland PD is grateful for the support it received from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Police Department and Texan EMS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

