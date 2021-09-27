Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 25, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 25, 2021:

  • Furlow, Matthew Thomas – Driving While License Invalid
  • Freeman, Ronnie Edwards – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Peevy, Sherry Sunshine – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Cubbedge, Mickey Earl Jr. – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Hatfield, Raven Lloyd – Violation of Protective Order
  • Lorentzos, Grant Michael – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Morse, Michael Charles – Public Intoxication
  • Cox, Crystal Rhea – Terroristic Threat/Family Violence
  • Holder, Patrick Jon – Parole Violation
  • Trahan, Anson Thomas – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Douglas, Isaiah Daquinton – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
