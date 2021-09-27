Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 25, 2021:

Furlow, Matthew Thomas – Driving While License Invalid

Freeman, Ronnie Edwards – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Peevy, Sherry Sunshine – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Cubbedge, Mickey Earl Jr. – Evading Arrest or Detention

Hatfield, Raven Lloyd – Violation of Protective Order

Lorentzos, Grant Michael – Driving While Intoxicated

Morse, Michael Charles – Public Intoxication

Cox, Crystal Rhea – Terroristic Threat/Family Violence

Holder, Patrick Jon – Parole Violation

Trahan, Anson Thomas – Evading Arrest or Detention

Douglas, Isaiah Daquinton – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

