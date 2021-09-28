Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 26, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 26, 2021:
- Swarthout, Tanya Danielle – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Failure to Control Speed and No Driver’s License
- Tanton, Jacob Dewayne – Illegal Dumping and Theft of Property
- Citizen, Corbin Nathaniel – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Velasquez, Manuel Alfonso – Assault
- Shaw, Craig Warren – Driving While Intoxicated
- Pursley, Ruby Katherin – Evading Arrest or Detention with previous conviction, Failure to Identify/Intent to Give False Information, Hold for Polk County-Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Polk County-Theft of Service
- Howard, Angela Lynette – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Reichel, Jeremy Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance