Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 26, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 26, 2021:

Swarthout, Tanya Danielle – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Failure to Control Speed and No Driver’s License

Tanton, Jacob Dewayne – Illegal Dumping and Theft of Property

Citizen, Corbin Nathaniel – Evading Arrest or Detention

Velasquez, Manuel Alfonso – Assault

Shaw, Craig Warren – Driving While Intoxicated

Pursley, Ruby Katherin – Evading Arrest or Detention with previous conviction, Failure to Identify/Intent to Give False Information, Hold for Polk County-Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Polk County-Theft of Service

Howard, Angela Lynette – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Reichel, Jeremy Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

