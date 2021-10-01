Rain forces cancelation of Tarkington Roundup

Rain has dampened the plans for this year’s Tarkington Roundup. According to one of the organizers, Mollie Lambert, a decision has been made to cancel the event, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 2.

“After watching weather for two days it appears there is still a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms starting around 11 a.m. through the afternoon. As much as we regret it, we are rescheduling the Tarkington Roundup,” Lambert said.

While the event is canceled for Oct. 2, organizers are hoping to set a new date for later this year. As soon as the date is scheduled, new information will be posted.

Tarkington Roundup is sponsored by the Tarkington Student Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides funding to all graduating Tarkington students who pursue any form of post-secondary education.

The event includes the “Tarkington Showcase of Talent,” 5K fun run/walk, book sales, vendor booths and takes place at Tarkington Middle School.

For more information, contact Lambert at 281-592-5243 or mollielambert66@yahoo.com, or Renee Padgett at 281-592-8781 x172. Also, be sure to follow Tarkington Roundup on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

